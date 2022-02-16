Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,190 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.