Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

