Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,409 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 211.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $63.54.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

