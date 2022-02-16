Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Position Increased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Purple Innovation worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 34.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,536 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $439.72 million, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.