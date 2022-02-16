Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

