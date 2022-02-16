Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,997 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of Sun Communities worth $72,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $190.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

