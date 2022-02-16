Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $139,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $242.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.13 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

