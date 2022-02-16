Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,041 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

