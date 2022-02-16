Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Silgan worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silgan by 348.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 485,543 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $737,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silgan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

