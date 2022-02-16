Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Tivity Health worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.