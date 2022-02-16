Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Univest Financial worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Univest Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 508,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2,660.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 60.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $889.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

