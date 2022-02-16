Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

2/8/2022 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/26/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $293.00.

1/19/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $284.00 to $287.00.

1/14/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $294.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $232.00.

12/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $271.00 to $314.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day moving average is $249.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

