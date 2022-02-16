Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.16% of Ingredion worth $68,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.