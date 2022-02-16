Royal Bank of Canada Has $63.90 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Public Storage worth $63,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Public Storage by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Shares of PSA opened at $351.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $226.54 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.