Royal Bank of Canada Has $63.90 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Public Storage worth $63,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Public Storage by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PSA opened at $351.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $226.54 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
