PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Position Lowered by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,540 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

