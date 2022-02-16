Invesco Ltd. Acquires 392,908 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.95% of SunPower worth $115,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $269,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPWR opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
