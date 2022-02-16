Invesco Ltd. Acquires 392,908 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.95% of SunPower worth $115,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $269,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

