Piper Sandler Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $33.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. upped their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74. Toast has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

