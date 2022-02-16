CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $120.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price dropped by SVB Leerink from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.46.

CRSP stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.08). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,865,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,940,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

