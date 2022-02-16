Insider Buying: ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,198 ($16.21) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($32,422.19).

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,218 ($16.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £834.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,249.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,207.97. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 954 ($12.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,314 ($17.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

