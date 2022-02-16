Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 20,412 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,412 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

