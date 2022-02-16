Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.22% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $148,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.85.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

