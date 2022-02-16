Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Up 90.8% in January

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the January 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNLPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

