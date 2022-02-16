Morgan Stanley Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.40% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $154,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.