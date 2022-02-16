Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$26.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as high as C$20.56 and last traded at C$19.90, with a volume of 4406696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.22.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.55.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Insiders purchased 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 in the last 90 days.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.