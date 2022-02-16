XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 269,400 shares.The stock last traded at $63.44 and had previously closed at $62.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $950,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 310,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,830 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

