eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.40

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.33 ($0.15), with a volume of 788710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.17).

The company has a market cap of £39.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Harvey I. Sinclair acquired 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($13,545.33).

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.