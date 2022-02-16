Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the January 15th total of 612,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Liquidia stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $332.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 4,365.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

