Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $162,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

