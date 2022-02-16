Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

