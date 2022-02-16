iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

