Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 71.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 238,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Yandex by 78.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 177,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,181 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,788,000 after buying an additional 209,723 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $87.11.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.