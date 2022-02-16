Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.46.

NYSE:ANET opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $113,993.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

