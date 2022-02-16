Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

