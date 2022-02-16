Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 260.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

