Mariner LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.