Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after buying an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $126,432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after buying an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,460,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

