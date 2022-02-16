Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Drops By 24.0%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

