Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

