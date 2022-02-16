Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TEL stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44.
In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.