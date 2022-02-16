Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.