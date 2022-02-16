Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

