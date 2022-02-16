Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,641 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $3,107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $168.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

