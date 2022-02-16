WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of WesBanco worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1,527.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 84,183 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

