GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 68 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $408.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

