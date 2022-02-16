GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $306,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENSG opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

