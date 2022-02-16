GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $327,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after buying an additional 1,070,585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 668,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after buying an additional 496,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

