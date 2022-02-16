Natixis Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Natixis bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCN opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

