Natixis Buys Shares of 74,655 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

