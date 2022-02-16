Axa S.A. Sells 208,300 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 85.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $250,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after buying an additional 336,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

