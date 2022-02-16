Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

