Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Paya worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.